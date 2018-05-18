Bank robbery suspect with apparent fake beard wanted

The man is suspected of robbing C&F Bank in York County. (Source: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

A suspected bank robber is on the loose in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a man robbed the C&F Bank on George Washington Memorial Highway.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a late model Dodge Ram with camper shell. The sheriff’s office also said the vehicle has a brush guard and something yellow – possibly a winch cover – on the front.

The suspect also appears to be wearing a fake beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

