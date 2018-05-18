Coach Carlos Carvalhal leaves relegated Swansea - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Coach Carlos Carvalhal leaves relegated Swansea

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Manager Carlos Carvalhal left Swansea after the English Premier League club decided not to renew his contract on Friday.

Swansea was relegated last Sunday after seven years in the topflight.

Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement in December, three days after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal won five of his first nine league games as Swansea climbed to 13th place, but they were relegated after picking up only three points from the last 27 on offer. They finished 18th, confirmed after losing to Stoke 2-1 at home.

"The Swans will start the search for a new boss after opting to make a change following their relegation from the Premier League," the club said on its website.

Carvalhal's assistants and match analysts were also let go.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:19:45 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:13:39 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>

  • Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:20:12 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:12:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>

  • Alicia Keys among readers for audio edition of 'Rebel Girls'

    Alicia Keys among readers for audio edition of 'Rebel Girls'

    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:36 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:11:24 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Alicia Keys at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on a Jan. 28, 2018,left, and jazz singer Nina Simone in London on Dec. 5, 1968. Keys is among the readers for an audio edition of “Good Night Stories for ...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Alicia Keys at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on a Jan. 28, 2018,left, and jazz singer Nina Simone in London on Dec. 5, 1968. Keys is among the readers for an audio edition of “Good Night Stories for ...
    Alicia Keys and Ashley Judd are among the readers for an audio edition of 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls' and 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2'.More >>
    Alicia Keys and Ashley Judd are among the readers for an audio edition of 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls' and 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly