Porsche ordered to recall 60,000 vehicles in Europe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Porsche ordered to recall 60,000 vehicles in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - German authorities have ordered the EU-wide recall of 60,000 Cayenne and Macan vehicles from Volkswagen's Porsche sports car division after finding that the vehicles emitted excessive pollutants due to software that turned down emission controls during driving.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority said Friday that it discussed "impermissible defeat devices" that led to increased emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides.

The mandatory recall covers 6,755 4.2 liter V8 diesels in the European Union for the Cayenne from the 2015 and 2016 model years. Also included are 52,831 3.0 liter V6 diesels for the Macan model. In both cases the vehicles affected were certified under the Euro 6 standard. Porsche's engines are made by Volkswagen's Audi luxury division.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:44:03 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>

  • The Latest: Wedding fans surprised at Prince Charles' plans

    The Latest: Wedding fans surprised at Prince Charles' plans

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:10:11 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>

  • Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:20:12 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly