Campbell Soup CEO out, strategic review under way - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Campbell Soup CEO out, strategic review under way

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Campbell's soups on display at a local supermarket in Orlando, Fla. The Campbell Soup Company reports earnings Friday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Campbell's soups on display at a local supermarket in Orlando, Fla. The Campbell Soup Company reports earnings Friday, May 19, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The top executive at Campbell Soup will retire and the company is undergoing a strategic review as it tries to revive sales that have been under pressure due to shifting American tastes.

Denise Morrison, who has been has been CEO since 2011, is being replaced immediately by Keith McLoughlin, who will lead the company on an interim basis.

Shares slid 5 percent before the opening bell Friday.

McLoughlin, the former CEO of appliance maker Electrolux, has been a board member at Campbell Soup Co. since 2016.

The New Jersey food company is wrestling with declining soup and juice sales in a market crowded with competitors at the same time that many families are seeking foods they consider healthier and less processed.

The company posted a third-quarter loss of $393 million on Friday and lowered its earnings projections for the year, due in part to the acquisition of the snack company Snyder's-Lance Inc. Campbell's now expects 2018 earnings to decline between 5 percent and 6 percent, greater than the previous projections of a decline ranging between 1 percent to 3 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Fox names veteran exec Suzanne Scott as new CEO

    Fox names veteran exec Suzanne Scott as new CEO

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:09:42 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:51:15 GMT
    Fox News has restructured its leadership, naming Suzanne Scott as its first CEO since Roger Ailes was ousted in 2016 following sexual misconduct charges.More >>
    Fox News has restructured its leadership, naming Suzanne Scott as its first CEO since Roger Ailes was ousted in 2016 following sexual misconduct charges.More >>

  • Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:20:12 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:51:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>

  • Margot Kidder's daughter shaken by Mother's Day death

    Margot Kidder's daughter shaken by Mother's Day death

    Thursday, May 17 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:19:49 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:50:59 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder died Sunday, May 13, 2918...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder died Sunday, May 13, 2918...
    The family of Margot Kidder says they were shaken by the "Superman" actress' death on Mother's Day.More >>
    The family of Margot Kidder says they were shaken by the "Superman" actress' death on Mother's Day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly