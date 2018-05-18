Cambridge Analytica is liquidating operations

NEW YORK (AP) - Cambridge Analytica, the beleaguered data collection agency that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, is liquidating operations.
The British firm filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection late Thursday. It said in a New York court filing that its assets totaled $100,001 to $500,000. Its liabilities are between $1 million and $10 million and it has between one and 49 creditors.
Cambridge Analytica filed papers to begin insolvency proceedings in the U.K. earlier this month. At the time, it blamed "unfairly negative media coverage" and said it had been "vilified" for actions it said were both legal and widely accepted as part of online advertising.
Cambridge Analytica has insisted that none of the Facebook data it acquired from an academic researcher was used in the Trump campaign. The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that purported to be a personality test. The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.
Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in two days of hearings. Facebook also has suspended other companies for using similar tactics. One is Cubeyou, which makes personality quizzes. That company has said it did nothing wrong and is seeking reinstatement.
Cambridge Analytica suspended CEO Alexander Nix in March pending an investigation after Nix boasted of various services to an undercover reporter for Britain's Channel 4 News. Channel 4 News broadcast clips that showed Nix saying his data-mining firm played a major role in securing Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential elections.
Acting CEO Alexander Tayler also stepped down in April and returned to his previous post as chief data officer.
On Thursday British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users' data in political campaigns said that Nix accepted a summons to appear before Parliament's media committee. He will appear on June 6.
Separately, it was announced that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with leaders of the European Parliament in a closed-door meeting Tuesday about the data protection scandal that has engulfed his company.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.More >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.More >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>