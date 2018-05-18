Woman rescued as roads begin to flood

Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.More >>
Fredericksburg police say they have been monitoring the store and its social media postings and have alerted Virginia State Police.More >>
A small boy from Crewe is continuing to make a huge impact on children around the world who face the same challenges he does.More >>
The sister and cousins of the man killed by police on I-95 on Monday spoke about their loved one, Marcus-David Peters, who they referred to as "poppy."More >>
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.More >>
