Woman rescued as roads begin to flood

Several issues have been caused by steady rain Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A woman had to be rescued early Monday morning as water covered her car in Henrico County.

The rescue took place about 6 a.m. on Gayton Road and Cedarbluff Drive. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The Henrico County Division of Fire said the car's headlights were submerged, and water continue to rise, covering the door handles of the vehicle.

Several trees and power lines are reported down throughout the greater Richmond area.

Those incidents are among the many problems caused by a steady and slow-moving rain storm that moved through Richmond overnight and it’s continuing to dump water across the area Friday morning.

Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.

Gayton Road is one of the worst affected with 3 feet of water covering the road in some places.

VDOT is reporting difficult passage on Broad Street near 288, Midlothian Turnpike near Providence Road and Hull Street near Courthouse Road.

Downed power lines also closed part of River Road in Goochland County.

Several school districts have announced delays due to the weather.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12