Flooding in Central Virginia leads to car rescue, closed roads

A driver was rescued along Gayton Road in Henrico County. (Source: NBC12)

A woman had to be rescued early Friday morning as water covered her car in Henrico County.

The rescue took place about 6 a.m. on Gayton Road and Cedarbluff Drive. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The Henrico County Division of Fire said the car's headlights were submerged, and water continue to rise, covering the door handles of the vehicle.

High water was reported throughout Central Virginia as heavy rain fell on Friday morning. Additional heavy rain is expected Friday afternoon and evening.

The rain also flooded lanes of I-195 near near Broad Street, which caused a miles-long backup Friday morning.

There are several reports of washed out roads in the area where the rain was heaviest, mostly north and west of Richmond.

Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.

Gayton Road is one of the worst affected with 3 feet of water covering the road in some places.

VDOT is reporting difficult passage on Broad Street near 288, Midlothian Turnpike near Providence Road and Hull Street near Courthouse Road.

Downed power lines also closed part of River Road in Goochland County.

Several school districts have announced closures due to the weather, including Hanover and Henrico counties.

ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES:

