Merkel meeting with Putin for talks on Syria, Ukraine - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Merkel meeting with Putin for talks on Syria, Ukraine

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media at an EU and Western Balkan heads of state summit at the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media at an EU and Western Balkan heads of state summit at the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, May 17, 2018.

By FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press

SOCHI, Russia (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks with President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday about the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Iran nuclear agreement and a planned pipeline to bring gas from Russia to Germany.

The meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi is Merkel's first visit to Russia in a year and comes amid tense relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Germany has condemned Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and its military support for the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. But as she starts her fourth term, Merkel is reaching out to Putin in an effort to make some progress on these long-running crises.

One point of agreement between the two leaders is their support for Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that will allow Russia to funnel vast amounts of natural gas beneath the Baltic Sea directly to Germany.

Germany wants Russia's gas and has calculated that the new pipeline will provide better value for money compared with other options, such as liquid natural gas shipped in from the United States. But the new route bypasses an existing pipeline in Ukraine, which relies heavily on transit fees for Russian gas.

German officials say they want Russia to keep sending some of its gas through Ukraine, though the exact amount hasn't been agreed yet. Russia has signaled its readiness to keep sending some of its EU-bound gas supplies via Ukraine.

With Washington and some of Germany's European allies strongly opposed to Nord Stream 2, the project depends on support from Berlin.

A deal could depend on concessions from Moscow on other issues, such as the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Germany has called for a U.N. peacekeeping force to help facilitate next year's elections. Moscow, which backs the separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine, has indicated it could agree to their presence but balked at Ukraine's demand to allow their deployment alongside the Russia-Ukraine border.

On Syria, Merkel wants Putin to lean on his ally Assad to prevent further chemical attacks and move toward a political solution in the seven-year conflict.

Putin encouraged Assad, who visited Sochi Thursday, to move toward political settlement and the Syrian leader pledged to back efforts to draft a new constitution. At the same time, Russia has dismissed Western accusations of the Syrian government's responsibility for chemical attacks, casting them as provocations by the rebels.

Germany has also expressed concern about Iran's military presence in Syria, but insists the issue - along with Iran's ballistic missile program - is best discussed with Tehran while keeping the nuclear agreement alive, rather than by withdrawing from it as the U.S. is doing.

Russia and Germany has shared criticism of the U.S. exit from the nuclear deal and called for keeping it alive.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:44:03 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>

  • The Latest: Wedding fans surprised at Prince Charles' plans

    The Latest: Wedding fans surprised at Prince Charles' plans

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:10:11 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>

  • Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:20:12 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly