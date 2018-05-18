Canada's Trudeau to talk about tech at MIT gathering - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canada's Trudeau to talk about tech at MIT gathering

By MATT O'BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Canadian computer scientists helped pioneer the field of artificial intelligence before it was a buzzword, and now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to capitalize on their intellectual lead.

Trudeau has become a kind of marketer-in-chief for Canada's tech economy ambitions, accurately explaining the basics of machine learning as he promotes a national plan he says will "secure Canada's foothold in AI research and training."

"Tech giants have taken notice, and are setting up offices in Canada, hiring Canadian experts, and investing time and money into applications that could be as transformative as the internet itself," Trudeau wrote in a guest editorial published this week in the Boston Globe.

Trudeau has been taking that message on the road and is likely to emphasize it again Friday as he addresses a gathering of tech entrepreneurs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His visit to the MIT campus headlines an annual meeting of the school's Solve initiative, which connects innovators with corporate, government and academic resources to help them tackle world problems.

Trudeau isn't the only head of state talking up AI - France's Emmanuel Macron and China's Xi Jinping are among the others - but his deep-in-the-weeds approach has caught U.S. tech companies' attention in contrast to President Donald Trump, whose administration "got off to a little bit of a slow start" in expressing interest, said Erik Brynjolfsson, an MIT professor who directs the school's Initiative on the Digital Economy.

"AI is the most important technology for the next decade or two," said Brynjolfsson, who attended the Trump White House's first AI summit last week. "It's going to completely transform the economy and our society in lots of ways. It's a huge mistake for countries' leaders not to take it seriously."

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Uber and Samsung have all opened AI research hubs centered in Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton, drawn in large part by decades of academic research into "deep learning" algorithms that helped pave the way for today's digital voice assistants, self-driving technology and photo-tagging services that can recognize a friend's face.

Canada's reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants is also helping, as Trudeau's enthusiasm about the AI economy, Brynjolfsson said.

"When a national leader says AI is a priority, I think you get more creative, smart young people who will be taking it seriously," he said.

Trudeau's three-day U.S. visit also included a stop at New York University, where he gave a commencement speech on Wednesday urging graduates to embrace diversity and not cocoon themselves in an ideological "bubble."

The visit comes amid talks between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over whether to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement. Negotiators have now gone past an informal Thursday deadline set by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, increasing the likelihood that talks could drag into 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:44:03 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>

  • The Latest: Wedding fans surprised at Prince Charles' plans

    The Latest: Wedding fans surprised at Prince Charles' plans

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:10:11 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>

  • Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:20:12 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly