Buckingham to transfer to CSU-Bakersfield

De'Monte Buckingham started his college career at home, and now he'll continue it on the other side of the country.

Buckingham announced on Thursday that he will transfer to California State University-Bakersfield. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining, after sitting out next season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The former Henrico High School star was dismissed from Richmond's team on April 18 for violating athletic department policy. He was also suspended for the Spiders' February 3 home game against George Mason, also for a department policy infraction.

Buckingham burst onto the college basketball scene as a freshman, averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, en route to Atlantic 10 rookie of the year honors. He followed that up with 12.2 points and 7 boards per contest during his sophomore campaign.

During his high school career at Henrico, Buckingham led the Warriors to state championships in 2013 and 2015 and was honored as 2015 Class 5A state player of the year.

Buckingham joins a CSU-Bakersfield team that finished 12-18 this past season, 5-9 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.