Dominion Energy cleans up around James River

Dominion Energy cleaned up around the James River before the Riverrock festival. (Source: Dominion Energy)

Dominion Energy was out in force on Thursday, getting ready for this weekend's Riverrock festival.

The rain and clouds didn't keep Dominion employees inside. They spent time cleaning up around the James River and on Brown's Island.

Dominion Energy says their employees picked up hundreds of pounds of trash.

Dominion Energy Riverrock celebrates it's 10th anniversary this year. It gets underway Friday.

