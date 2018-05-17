Fallen officers honored in Chesterfield memorial service

Law enforcement came together in Chesterfield on Thursday to honor their fallen officers. The wreath laying ceremony was a part of National Police Week.More >>
Five people are safe, but their home suffered significant damage after a lighting strike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a woman was trapped in high water after a crash in Woodlake.More >>
There are concerns from two separate Chesterfield communities about private development moving into their neighborhoods.More >>
Monday night's severe weather left some destruction in its path. Thousands of people went to bed and woke up without power because of trees taking down power lines.More >>
Police agencies across Central Virginia took part in the annual Bike For Blue on Sunday to honor those who died in the line of duty.More >>
