Fallen officers honored in Chesterfield memorial service

Law enforcement came together in Chesterfield on Thursday to honor their fallen officers.

The wreath laying ceremony was a part of National Police Week.

Among the officers honored:

Special Agent Michael Walter, who was shot and killed in Mosby Court last year

Lieutenant Pilot Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke Bates, who died when their helicopter crashed during last year's "Unite the Right" rally

The Fraternal Order of Police added new bricks to it's Wall of Honor in Albemarle County for Bates and Cullen. The memorial wall now honors 13 fallen officers from across Central Virginia.

Henrico Police will hold a memorial service on Friday at 5 p.m., at the County Training Center on Parham Road.

