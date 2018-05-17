Contractor fires crew, says he will make repairs to fence after viewer calls 12

Dalbey says the fence he spent $5,500 on is leaning over with gaping holes. (Source: NBC12)

A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.

On Your Side Investigator Diane Walker is helping the family get what they gotten in the first place: a nice fence.

His pets are the reason Edward Dalbey shelled out $5,500 for fencing. He wanted a barrier to keep his dogs in, more so than for privacy.

"We had problems with them hopping the fence," said Dalbey. "The neighbor back here has been raising hell. I got a couple tickets, dogs loose, so I had to do something."

Dalbey says he paid half - $2,750.00 - right away to AEI Installations, and the remaining balance soon followed.

"I said, 'how about I give you the check now' and I wrote him half a check. Boom. On his way. He cashed it the next day."

The fence was built March 2017, and a year later, Dalbey isn't happy with what he sees.

"Now, there's no way there could be any concrete right there (fence rocking )...come on. It's all the way down the line," said Dalbey.

He certainly isn't happy with the huge gaps he pointed out to us between the ground and the bottom of the fence. Problems he says he started to notice almost immediately.

"I put this wood here to keep the dogs from going under the fence and here. See how high it is? Here's where he came back and did some cosmetic stuff right here," said Dalbey.

The company owner has returned to do some repairs, but the homeowner believes he's been patient long enough. He wants the job wrapped up now.

We caught up with Wayne Doggitt in Mechanicsville, where he agreed to speak with me outside another job.

"I regret that I did not live up to my company's name," said Doggitt.

Doggitt also says he fired his crew after finding 14 bags of concrete left over that got ruined in the rain. He says he will complete the repairs himself and showed us on his phone the additional digging he's doing to stabilize the fence.

Diane: "So you had to go that much deeper before you poured the concrete in to stabilize the post?"

Doggitt: "I had to go almost a foot and a half down."

Diane: "On how many posts?"

Doggitt: "On four posts on the back. We also put a metal strapping on it in case there was anything ever to fail, there's a secondary back up...You wouldn't want to put this on your resume."

Diane: "But are you going to take care of this?"

Doggitt: "Absolutely. Absolutely...They have rescue pets. Their little fur babies need to stay in the yard."

The family was not looking for Doggitt to show up in all the rain on Thursday, but they are waiting on a call from him. We will let you know what happens.

