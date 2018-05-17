Contractor fires crew, says he will make repairs to fence after viewer calls 12

A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY.More >>
A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
Are you saving enough money for retirement? Millions of people are not, and that's a huge problem - the amount of money people need in their 70s and 80s is only getting bigger.More >>
Are you saving enough money for retirement? Millions of people are not, and that's a huge problem - the amount of money people need in their 70s and 80s is only getting bigger.More >>