Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is joining in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.

The White House on Thursday released a video featuring various members of the staff weighing in.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says, "So clearly Laurel." Strategic-communications director Mercedes Schlapp says, "Yanny's the winner, Laurel's the loser."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pokes fun at her endless willingness to spin and bend the truth for the president, saying, "It's Laurel. But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me to."

Vice President Mike Pence wants to know: "Who's Yanny?"

The video ends with President Donald Trump deadpanning, "I hear covfefe" - a reference to a botched tweet he wrote last year that was never explained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • California #MeToo leader cleared of groping allegations

    California #MeToo leader cleared of groping allegations

    Thursday, May 17 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:55:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:35:12 GMT
    An outside investigation has cleared a California assemblywoman of allegations that she groped a male staff member who worked for another lawmaker.More >>
    An outside investigation has cleared a California assemblywoman of allegations that she groped a male staff member who worked for another lawmaker.More >>

  • Lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers faces complaint

    Lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers faces complaint

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:10:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:34:53 GMT
    The lawyer has been identified as Aaron Schlossberg. (Source: WABC/CNN)The lawyer has been identified as Aaron Schlossberg. (Source: WABC/CNN)

    A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that...

    More >>

    A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her

    Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:53:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:34:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...(AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...
    The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she...More >>
    The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly