Police investigating after man shot twice near Nine Mile Rd

The victim was shot in the shoulder and thigh. (Source: RNN)

Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in the 3300 block of Nine Mile Road.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and thigh, but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting or any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12