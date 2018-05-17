Police investigating after man shot twice near Nine Mile Rd - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in the 3300 block of Nine Mile Road.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and thigh, but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting or any suspects at this time.

