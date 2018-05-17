US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - U.S. regulators Thursday approved the first drug designed to prevent chronic migraines.
The Food and Drug Administration's action clears the monthly shot Aimovig (AIM'-oh-vig) for sale. It's the first in a new class of long-acting drugs for preventing migraines. Three other shots are expected to win approval by next year, and several pills for preventing migraines are being tested.
Current prevention treatments include pills originally developed for epilepsy and other conditions and the wrinkle reducer Botox, but many patients abandon them because they don't help much or cause serious side effects.
Amgen Inc. of Thousand Oaks, California, and Swiss drug giant Novartis AG developed Aimovig. Injected monthly just under the skin using a penlike device, the drug will cost $6,900 per year without insurance.
Migraines can cause disabling symptoms: throbbing headaches, nausea and vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. About 10 million Americans get them frequently. They're most common in people in their 30s, mostly women, and can last for several hours or even days.
In one study, patients given Aimovig saw their migraine days cut from eight to four a month, on average. Those who got dummy shots had a reduction of two. Each patient group had similar minor side effects, mostly colds and respiratory infections.
Some patients saw their migraines completely eliminated, said Sean Harper, Amgen's research director.
Aimovig and the migraine drugs in development target a substance called CGRP whose levels spike in the blood during a migraine, triggering symptoms.
The long-term safety of Aimovig, also known as erenumab, hasn't been tested, and Amgen plans to track outcomes in women who become pregnant while taking it.
___
Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>