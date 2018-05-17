RESTAURANT REPORT: soups had to be thrown out, cheese grater on rusty pipe

A popular cafe that usually earns good inspection scores had a bad day, according to its last health inspection. The owner says it happened because they were under renovations, and he was out of town when the inspector stopped by.

It happened at Bell Cafe at 8319 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville, which had five priority, four priority foundation, and fourteen core violations. The report says two bisque soups had to be thrown out because they weren't heated to a high enough temperature, shrimp was not cooled properly, and the dish machine wasn't washing dishes at a hot enough temperature. Thirteen violations were corrected during the inspection. The owner told us by phone they were in the middle renovating the kitchen and dining room. He says everything was corrected right away and most of the renovations are now complete.

Crazy Greek at 5905 West Broad Street in Henrico had five priority violations, plus one priority foundation, and eight core violations. The report says clean utensils were in a container with debris and butter, a cheese grater was stored on a rusty pipe, and a prep unit was not keeping foods cold enough. Four violations were corrected during the inspection. When the inspector returned a week later, the restaurant still had nine violations that needed to be fixed. On another follow-up four days later, most everything was fixed and Crazy Greek's permit was renewed.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Intergalactic Taco, a food truck known for serving up "out-of-this-world" tacos in greater Richmond. It's known to health inspectors for out-of-this-world cleanliness, after acing five inspections in a row.

Said operator Brian Graff, "Work clean, stay clean. We use a lot of gloves. We have sanitizer. We have a full hand sink on the truck. We can do anything on the truck just like any restaurant in Richmond can."