Basketball 'escort queen' arrested on forged checks charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police have arrested the self-proclaimed "escort queen" at the center of a sex scandal involving the University of Louisville's basketball team.
News outlets report Katina Powell was arrested Thursday, moments after the court told her to vacate her Louisville home, for allegedly cashing stolen and forged checks.
An arrest report says Powell is accused of stealing checks totaling $2,900 and trying to cash them last month at a liquor store.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Powell will be charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception.
Powell had been ordered to vacate her Louisville home after her daughter was accused of pointing a handgun at a man outside. The incident was deemed to be a violation of the lease. The Louisville Metro Housing Authority filed an eviction notice April 25.
Powell missed a scheduled eviction hearing Thursday morning. A family member said she was hospitalized for a panic attack, but her absence was met with skepticism by Judge Sandra L. McLaughlin, who said Powell has "a history of purposely avoiding court."
Powell did appear later Thursday - wearing a Louisville Cardinals football shirt - and was told she had violated her lease and needed to move out in seven days. Then she was arrested on the forged checks charge.
In a book, Powell called herself the "escort queen." She allegedly provided women for sex with Louisville basketball recruits and players between 2010 and 2014, ultimately leading the NCAA to revoke the Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball championship.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>