Nordstrom beats 1Q expectations - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nordstrom beats 1Q expectations

SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is reporting better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

The Seattle-based department store chain earned $87 million, or 51 cents per share, on revenue of $3.56 billion.

That beat the average Street estimate for earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $3.47 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings to be $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.4 billion.

In after-hours extended trading, Nordstrom shares slid nearly 6 percent to $47.89.

