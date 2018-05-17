Current, former NBC12 staff celebrate Sabrina Squire

It was a family reunion of sorts inside the NBC12 studio Thursday afternoon, and it was all to celebrate the one and only Sabrina Squire.

NBC12 held a picnic in honor of Sabrina's upcoming retirement, which included lots of food, speeches, and gifts.

In fact, one gift brought Sabrina to tears.

It was a surprise portrait created by Richmond artist Jerome Jones Jr., who has also met and painted legends such as Muhammad Ali, Shirley Chisolm, and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few. Jones was in attendance to present the portrait.

"For 40 years, you have inquired and inspired," said Jones. "We are thanking you for the great work you've done over the years. We appreciate all of the inspiration and the information. You not only ask the questions that bring out the information we need to know, but you are an inspiration, and I love you. And you are an alumni from Huguenot High School just like I am."

Other recognizable faces in the audience included former NBC12 anchors Gene Cox and Andrea McDaniel, as well as a number of former producers, photographers, and editors.

