Current, former NBC12 staff celebrate Sabrina Squire

A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>
A small boy from Crewe is continuing to make a huge impact on children around the world who face the same challenges he does.More >>
Franklin Street may become more hectic for some commuters. A two-way, protected bike lane will officially open on Franklin Street on Friday, which is also National Bike to Work Day.More >>
It was a family reunion of sorts inside the NBC12 studio Thursday afternoon, and it was all to celebrate the one and only Sabrina Squire.More >>
An estimated 3,800 people will be at Browns Island on May 18-20 for the Dominion Energy Riverrock festival.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.More >>
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.More >>
The President of the Timmonsville NAACP is coming under fire after body camera footage released by Timmonsville Police appears to contradict a Facebook post he made last month alleging that he was racially profiled by the officer who stopped him.More >>
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.More >>
“I’ve relived it over and over and every time I close my eyes, I see my babies… I see them dead."More >>
Krista Conley Glover, the wife of Lucas Glover, was arrested by St. John's County Sheriff's deputies on charges for battery and resisting arrest without violence on May 12 at a Ponte Verda, FL rental residence.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
No one was injured in the incident, and it is yet to be determined if charges will be filed.More >>
