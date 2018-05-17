Car accidents shut down Richmond intersection during evening com - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Car accidents shut down Richmond intersection during evening commute

Libbie and Grove avenues will be shut down for several hours. (Source: Richmond police) Libbie and Grove avenues will be shut down for several hours. (Source: Richmond police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Libbie and Grove avenues will be closed for several hours due to car accidents in the area, according to Richmond police.

Police are advising drivers to find alternate routes during the evening commute.

There is no word on what caused the accidents or if anyone was hurt.

