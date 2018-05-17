Liberty University to move from Big South to Atlantic Sun

By The Associated Press



Liberty University is moving 17 of its athletic programs from the Big South to the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The school made the announcement Thursday. It says the only three sports not joining the new conference are football, field hockey and women's swimming and diving.

Football will compete as a Bowl Subdivision independent for the first time this season. Field hockey competes in the Big East and women's swimming and diving in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association.

Liberty will become an Atlantic Sun member on July 1. The conference also has members in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and New Jersey.

In 27 years in the Big South, Liberty won 13 Sasser Cup trophies as the conference's top athletic program.

