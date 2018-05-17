WNBA donating portion of ticket sales to women's groups - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

WNBA donating portion of ticket sales to women's groups

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve applauds here team during the first half of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals against the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis. The defending champion Minne... (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve applauds here team during the first half of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals against the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis. The defending champion Minne...

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA is teaming up with several organizations that support women and girls.

The league, which begins its 22nd season Friday, will donate $5 for each ticket purchased to select games during the season to one of six groups as part of the "Take a Seat, Take a Stand" campaign. All 12 teams will participate, designating up to six games to the initiative.

The six organizations are Bright Pink, GLSEN, It's On Us, MENTOR, Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women.

"For 22 years, the WNBA and its players - women playing at the highest level of their sport - have stood up as role models for millions of women and girls," WNBA President Lisa Borders said. "With 'Take a Seat, Take a Stand,' we are proud to come together as a league to stand with our partner organizations, our fans and the many inspiring women raising their voices for change in the current women's movement."

In addition to these organizations, fans will have the choice to support local groups in all 12 teams' communities.

"As WNBA players we like to take advantage of our platform and opportunities to connect and empower other women, whatever you're passionate about, our league backs you up," Maya Moore said. "It's exciting to know we come to work not just to do the sport we love, but help other women with what they want to do and be great at."

The WNBA will also donate tickets to send a young woman or girl to a game.

Borders said she thinks this initiative will speak directly to young women. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last month on ESPN he didn't think the WNBA was connecting well enough with young women and girls.

"It's a call to action for women, not to just support the W but also when you support the W you're supporting not just basketball alone, but you're supporting women," Borders said. "We think this will really appeal to these younger women. They are interested in things bigger than themselves. We think it will speak to everyone, but specifically to that demographic. They will raise their hand and say 'I want to be a part of it.'"

This new initiative was planned before Silver's comments. The WNBA has also hired a company to do a yearlong review of the league and come up with a strategic plan.

"We thought this would be a great time to look at the league top to bottom, left to right and evaluate everything," Borders said. "What's working and what's not working. Some of the comments Adam made upset some people. We're going to review everything.

"We know what we stand for and now we're going to talk about, how do we bring that to life the next 40 years? This is a commitment from the NBA and WNBA to carry the torch forward. The players are excited about it. It's a long-term piece."

____

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:19:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:33:09 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:32:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Chabon, Erdrich among contributors to ACLU anthology

    Chabon, Erdrich among contributors to ACLU anthology

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:20:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:31:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, authors Michael Chabon posse for a photo in Jerusalem. Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversa...(AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, authors Michael Chabon posse for a photo in Jerusalem. Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversa...
    Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.More >>
    Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly