Bike lane open; floating parking on Franklin Street confuses drivers

A two-way bike lane on Franklin Street is set to open to riders on Friday. (Source: NBC12)

Franklin Street has become more hectic for some commuters. A two-way, protected bike lane officially opened on Franklin Street, but the floating parking has some drivers angry and confused.

The two-way protected bike lane extends from Monroe Park to the Virginia State Capitol, and this is the first one installed in the city.

During off-peak hours, there will be parking for cars but on the outside of the bike lane. This will also reduce the street down to one lane of traffic.

However, during rush hour in the morning from 7 to 9 a.m., there will be no parking allowed, as usual.

The effort is part of an ongoing movement to make Richmond more cyclist-friendly. Twenty-five miles of bike lanes have already been created across the city. Another 25 miles of protected bike lanes (where cars can park in between the bike lane and traffic) are set for construction this year.

Unfortunately, it has made Richmond more unfriendly for drivers, as we spotted cars parked in the wrong spots, even cars nearly smashing into other parked cars. Hopefully as commuters get used to the floating parking, the confusion will subside. Here's an additional explainer from Sportsbackers:

Stoney issued a statement regarding the bike lane project.

“The completion of this important project is another step in our efforts to develop a city-wide network of bike infrastructure,” said Stoney. “With the addition of this protected bike lane, we will help keep our riders safe, diversify and enhance transportation options and encourage more recreational biking.

A reschedule date for the ribbon cutting ceremony has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12