FDA names drugmakers accused of blocking cheaper generics - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

FDA names drugmakers accused of blocking cheaper generics

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Oct. 14, 2015, the Food &amp; Drug Administration (FDA) campus in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. drug regulators are publicizing information on brand-name drugmakers that use what government officials call “gaming... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Oct. 14, 2015, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) campus in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. drug regulators are publicizing information on brand-name drugmakers that use what government officials call “gaming...

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - U.S. drug regulators are publicizing information on brand-name drugmakers that use what government officials call "gaming tactics" to block cheaper copycat versions.

The Food and Drug Administration's new webpage names the makers of more than 50 brand-name drugs, some carrying six-figure annual price tags, who are under scrutiny. The agency also lists how many inquiries it has received from generic drugmakers who say they are having trouble getting access to the brand-name drugs.

Generic drug companies generally require 1,000 to 1,500 units, such as pills, of a brand-name drug to create much-cheaper drugs with identical active ingredients and effects. The FDA says brand-name drugmakers sometimes refuse to sell generic companies drugs that may need extra safety monitoring or bar drug wholesalers from selling other medicines to generic drugmakers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:31:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:31:27 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:49:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:23:54 GMT
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly