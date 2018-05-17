Minnesota Lynx sit atop preseason AP WNBA power poll again

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The defending champion Minnesota Lynx begin the year atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll.
The Lynx received nine first-place votes from the 14-person national media panel Thursday. It's the second time in the three seasons that the AP has been doing the poll that the Lynx were the preseason No. 1.
Los Angeles was second, garnering the other five first-place ballots. The Sparks and Lynx, who have met in the last two WNBA Finals, will play each other on Sunday. The Sparks were three points behind the Lynx in the poll.
Minnesota is led by Maya Moore, who was the media panel's preseason player of the year selection for the second straight season.
Connecticut was third in the poll, followed by Phoenix, New York, Dallas and Seattle. Washington was eighth. Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Indiana rounded out the 12 teams.
Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The organization's middle school and high school teams will take part in the state tournament at Pouncey Tract Park on Saturday. Action runs from 9:00am-6:00pm.More >>
The organization's middle school and high school teams will take part in the state tournament at Pouncey Tract Park on Saturday. Action runs from 9:00am-6:00pm.More >>
Richmond native Brittany Lang will tee off in this Kingsmill Championship this week. She moved to Texas when she was 10 years old, but still has plenty of family and friends in the area who will be in Williamsburg cheering her on during the tournament.More >>
Richmond native Brittany Lang will tee off in this Kingsmill Championship this week. She moved to Texas when she was 10 years old, but still has plenty of family and friends in the area who will be in Williamsburg cheering her on during the tournament.More >>
Virginia Union men's golf made their first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, placing 16th in the regional match.More >>
Virginia Union men's golf made their first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, placing 16th in the regional match.More >>
The Raiders are 13-0 heading into their final regular season game. Atlee is a team made up of primarily experienced players, but the squad is also getting contributions from two freshmen. Midfielder Kate Miller is the Raiders' leading scorer, while Stella Harrison has excelled in goal.More >>
The Raiders are 13-0 heading into their final regular season game. Atlee is a team made up of primarily experienced players, but the squad is also getting contributions from two freshmen. Midfielder Kate Miller is the Raiders' leading scorer, while Stella Harrison has excelled in goal.More >>
Four Richmond student-athletes will travel to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates from May 16-27, visiting historical and cultural sites.More >>
Four Richmond student-athletes will travel to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates from May 16-27, visiting historical and cultural sites.More >>