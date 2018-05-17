Woman fighting for life after South Richmond shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman fighting for life after South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard. 

Police arrived to the scene at 1:23 p.m. to find the woman shot. She was transported to a local hospital. 

There's currently no information on any suspects. 

