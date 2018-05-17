2 arrested in Walmsley Boulevard killing

Richmond Police have arrested two people after a woman was shot and killed on Walmsley Boulevard last month.

Police arrested 19-year-old Zaquarie D. Hightower and 20-year-old Ayah A. Alshaer in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Elizabeth Ziegler.

Ziegler was found on the sidewalk shortly before 1:30 p.m. on May 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died after being transported to the hospital.

Ziegler, who was known as "Strawberry," lived on Walmsley Boulevard a few blocks from where she was found, according to police.

Additional charges are pending against the suspects. Police have not released mugshots of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

