93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder "the Lord knew" this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one.

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender says he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point.

He says he hates giving up the game, but knows he can't play forever.

___

Information from: Times Recorder, http://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:49:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:33:26 GMT
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:30:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Chabon, Erdrich among contributors to ACLU anthology

    Chabon, Erdrich among contributors to ACLU anthology

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:20:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:21:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, authors Michael Chabon posse for a photo in Jerusalem. Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversa...(AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, authors Michael Chabon posse for a photo in Jerusalem. Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversa...
    Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.More >>
    Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly