Sister of man killed by police: 'They didn't have to kill him'

The sister and cousins of the man killed by police on I-95 on Monday spoke about their loved one, Marcus-David Peters, who they referred to as "poppy."More >>
The sister and cousins of the man killed by police on I-95 on Monday spoke about their loved one, Marcus-David Peters, who they referred to as "poppy."More >>
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.More >>
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.More >>
A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard.More >>
A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard.More >>
Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.More >>
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.More >>
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.More >>
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.More >>
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
The toddler who accidentally fell in her family pool on Monday night has passed away Thursday morning, the family said.More >>
The toddler who accidentally fell in her family pool on Monday night has passed away Thursday morning, the family said.More >>
No one was injured in the incident, and it is yet to be determined if charges will be filed.More >>
No one was injured in the incident, and it is yet to be determined if charges will be filed.More >>
The couple says there were no signs of forced entry and the doors were locked, so they worry the suspect may have been watching them or knows them personally.More >>
The couple says there were no signs of forced entry and the doors were locked, so they worry the suspect may have been watching them or knows them personally.More >>
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.More >>
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.More >>
Krista Conley Glover, the wife of Lucas Glover, was arrested by St. John's County Sheriff's deputies on charges for battery and resisting arrest without violence on May 12 at a Ponte Verda, FL rental residence.More >>
Krista Conley Glover, the wife of Lucas Glover, was arrested by St. John's County Sheriff's deputies on charges for battery and resisting arrest without violence on May 12 at a Ponte Verda, FL rental residence.More >>