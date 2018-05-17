Person in Spider-Man costume hangs out on Boston train - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Person in Spider-Man costume hangs out on Boston train

BOSTON (AP) - A person sporting a Spider-Man costume joined commuters on a Boston subway train - dangling from a handrail.

Twitter user Ashley Armstrong tweeted a video Wednesday of the masked superhero checking a smartphone while hanging upside down on a Green Line train. Armstrong tweeted: "Just another day on the #MBTA."

The Boston Globe reports that eager fans took to Reddit to share pictures and stories of the nimble web-slinger, who was obviously surfing the web.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:45:05 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:42:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Chabon, Erdrich among contributors to ACLU anthology

    Chabon, Erdrich among contributors to ACLU anthology

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:20:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:42:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, authors Michael Chabon posse for a photo in Jerusalem. Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversa...(AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, authors Michael Chabon posse for a photo in Jerusalem. Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversa...
    Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.More >>
    Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly