Person in Spider-Man costume hangs out on Boston train

BOSTON (AP) - A person sporting a Spider-Man costume joined commuters on a Boston subway train - dangling from a handrail.

Twitter user Ashley Armstrong tweeted a video Wednesday of the masked superhero checking a smartphone while hanging upside down on a Green Line train. Armstrong tweeted: "Just another day on the #MBTA."

The Boston Globe reports that eager fans took to Reddit to share pictures and stories of the nimble web-slinger, who was obviously surfing the web.

