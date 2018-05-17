Trump to meet with Chinese official to discuss trade - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump to meet with Chinese official to discuss trade

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to meet with a top Chinese official who is in Washington for trade talks with U.S. officials.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the meeting would take place Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He aimed at avoiding a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Kudlow and trade advisers Peter Navarro and Everett Eissenstat will also participate.

The Trump administration has proposed tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese products to punish Beijing for forcing American companies to turn over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market. China has counterpunched by targeting $50 billion in U.S. products.

Neither country has imposed the tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:31:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:31:27 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:49:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:23:54 GMT
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly