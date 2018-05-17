NBC12 nominated for 14 Emmys

NBC12 was nominated for Overall Station Excellence. (Source: NBC12)

NBC12 has been nominated for 14 Emmy awards.

In addition to individual broadcasts and reports, the station itself was nominated for Overall Station Excellence.

"NBC12 News Today" and the nightly "NBC12 News" broadcasts at 5 p.m. at 11 p.m. were all nominated along with two evening weekend shows.

The nod for “NBC12 News Today” is a guaranteed win since it was the only nomination in the category.

Additional nominations are:

Karla Redditte, who will be taking over as evening anchor following Sabrina Squire’s retirement next week, was nominated along with photojournalist Anthony Shepard were nominated for two Emmys for reports on Finding Your Roots:

And Coloring Curls:

Brent Solomon and photojournalist Terrance Dixon were nominated for a report revealing an offensive locker room video.

Allison Norlian received a nomination for a report exposing violations at an assisted living facility.

Stephanie Robusto was nominated for reports Mr. Ervin Gets His Smile Back

And Building Homes for Our Heroes:

Ashley Monfort and photojournalist Terrell Thompson was nominated for the report Surviving Richmond’s Cycle of Violence.

Drew Wilder was nominated in the General Assignment Reporting category.

Weekend news casts for coverage of the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville

And Honoring Special Agent Walter of the Virginia State Police

A few weeks ago, NBC12 was honored with several Murrow Awards and was named Best News Operation in the Virginias by The Associated Press.

The awards will be presented June 23.

