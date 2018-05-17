Wake up early. Rocket launch should be visible in Richmond Sunday morning!

Early birds on Sunday morning will catch a show if they know where to look. This monster ANTARES rocket is slated to be launched from NASA's Wallops Island Facility on the Eastern Shore.

We are only 5 days away from the launch of our #OA9 mission to @Space_Station! Late cargo load is underway as our team prepares for tomorrow’s final cargo load and encapsulation of #Cygnus in the #Antares fairing. pic.twitter.com/k434HEvt4K — Orbital ATK (@OrbitalATK) May 15, 2018

They launch all kinds of rockets from Wallops, but most are sub-orbital, which means they don't get high enough to enter earth orbit.

This one will not only go into orbit, but it'll be eventually dock with and resupply the International Space Station. And if skies are clear, it'll be easy to see in Richmond and VERY easy to see if you are east of town. Especially for those of you along the Chesapeake Bay.

Here's a live video I did on facebook during a launch like this 2 years ago. I watched with my family at a friend's apartment building near Willow Lawn, on the western edge of Richmond. It was EASY to see and was a great experience for our family.

I apologize for my giddiness but the fun starts at the 14:20 minute mark. It was awesome (even though my phone's camera didn't do it justice)

Want to see it? Here's what I recommend.

1) First, bookmark the page below. You'll be able to stream the launch AND you'll be able to see if the launch is delayed or canceled.

If you can’t make it to the Wallops area to view the launch you can still partake in the experience through the Wallops Mission Status Center. There you will find information about the mission and links to live countdown audio as well as live video of the launch. Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. May 19 on the Wallops video and audio Ustream sites.

2) Makes Plans to get up early. The Launch is scheduled for 5:04am Sunday morning but the window can float. Get outside a few minutes before 5am and watch.

3) Check the Weather! As I type this, we have clouds in the forecast...use the NBC12 Weather app or our mobile weather page

3) Find a spot with a clear view of the Eastern Horizon. That's where you should set up shop. The farther east, the better. I hear the view was absolutely amazing from the Western shores of the Chesapeake Bay. But you can see from this map that a HUGE part of the Mid-Atlantic will see the launch (if it's clear)

Heads up East Coast! We are scheduled to launch our #OA9 #Cygnus aboard #Antares from @NASA_Wallops a week from today. Take a look to find out when you'll be able to see the launch from your town. The five-minute window opens at 5:04 am EDT pic.twitter.com/xRNR49oBaq — Orbital ATK (@OrbitalATK) May 13, 2018

4) Keep your eyes peeled for the Space Station to flyover. Here's a note from my Meteorologist friend Dan Salkovitz.

The ISS will rise from the NW at 5:04 am, reach 2/3rd of the way over the NE horizon at 5:07 am, and descend to the ESE at 5:10 am. So if there should be a rocket launch scrub, at least people can view the ISS...if it is clear.

THAT'S IT! Enjoy the show and let's hope for clear skies and no wayward boats in the Launch zone (which could scrub the launch)