Justify tests soggy Pimlico track in workout for Preakness - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Justify tests soggy Pimlico track in workout for Preakness

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Kentucky Derby winner Justify walks in a barn with trainer Bob Baffert, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after Justify's arrival at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturd... (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Kentucky Derby winner Justify walks in a barn with trainer Bob Baffert, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after Justify's arrival at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturd...
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Trainer Bob Baffert walks Kentucky Derby winner Justify in a barn, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after arriving at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Trainer Bob Baffert walks Kentucky Derby winner Justify in a barn, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after arriving at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19.

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Justify has gotten acquainted with the track at Pimlico Race Course, where he will attempt to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive Saturday in the Preakness.

Because the track was soaked from a heavy morning shower, trainer Bob Baffert made it easy for his undefeated chestnut colt during the Thursday morning workout.

Baffert said: "He was just getting warmed up. He's ready to do a lot more, but we just don't want him to do too much."

Justify showed no signs of being troubled by the heel bruise that was discovered the day after he won the Derby on May 5 by 2½ lengths.

Baffert said: "I think it's behind us. He had that one day, but then after that he's been really good on it. I'm not really worried about it."

The horse won in the slop at Churchill Downs, so the prediction of rain on Saturday didn't seem to bother Baffert, who said, "This track can probably take more water than any track I've ever seen. I've seen it dry out quickly."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:33:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 07:59:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:31:17 GMT
    In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

    More >>

    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

    More >>

  • Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:39:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:27:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly