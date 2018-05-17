Symbols with Neo-Nazi ties displayed outside Fredericksburg store

The store has also displayed the Confederate battle flag. (Source: Odin's Chosen Virginia/Facebook)

The store has displayed some images that have ties to white supremacist groups. (Source: Odin's Chosen Virginia/Facebook)

McLeather in Fredericksburg has become the target of protesters. (Source: Odin's Chosen Virginia/Facebook)

Symbols with ties to neo-Nazi groups have prompted protests outside a store in Fredericksburg.

McLeather on Princess Anne Street has posted images such as the Black Sun, Life Rune and three interlocking triangles known as the Valknut.

It has also flown a Confederate battle flag.

The symbols are ancient, but have been used in modern times by white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizations, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

But, the ADL also says the images are used in ancient pagan religious practices not connected to racism, and the store’s owner claims that is his purpose. He says he is a part of Odin’s Chosen, an ancient Nordic religion.

Protesters say the man’s Facebook page, Odin’s Chosen Virginia, often has racist posts, including some praising Adolf Hitler. A Change.org petition with more than 600 signatures was created to oppose the store.

Fredericksburg police say they have been monitoring the store and its social media postings and have alerted Virginia State Police.

But officials say they can’t shut a business down for these kind of sentiments unless there are threats, and no threats have been discovered thus far.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12