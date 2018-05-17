Cambridge Analytica suspended head to appear at UK committee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cambridge Analytica suspended head to appear at UK committee

LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users' data in political campaigns said Thursday that the suspended head of the now-defunct consultancy Cambridge Analytica has accepted a summons to appear before a committee.

Parliament's media committee said Alexander Nix had accepted a summons to appear June 6. He had refused to appear before the committee last month, citing the ongoing investigation into the firm.

Separately, it was announced that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with leaders of the European Parliament in a closed-door meeting next Tuesday about the data protection scandal that has engulfed his company.

Even though his visit had been announced, it was left unclear exactly when Zuckerberg would visit the European Union's legislature.

The EU and British parliaments have been calling for Zuckerberg to appear before them for weeks ever since it emerged that Cambridge Analytica had been allowed to misuse the data of millions of Facebook users.

The EU meeting however is set to be private with the leaders of the political groups and a justice and civil rights expert. Many in the European Parliament had been calling for a public hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Knock, knock: Browns there; team set for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:49:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:36:14 GMT
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>
    Browns to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season.More >>

  • Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Meghan Markle: Dad won't attend wedding due to health issues

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:31:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Trump can't delay lawsuit from 'Apprentice' contestant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-05-17 16:30:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:31:27 GMT
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly