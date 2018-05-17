Bosnia says it will stop illegal migrant entry amid increase - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bosnia says it will stop illegal migrant entry amid increase

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) - Bosnia police will increase patrols along its borders with Serbia and Montenegro to prevent a growing influx of migrants illegally trying to reach Western Europe, a top official said Thursday.

Migrants have recently turned to Bosnia to avoid more heavy guarded routes and borders in other Balkan countries. Hundreds have been camping outdoors in Sarajevo, the capital, and other towns.

"We will stop the flow of migrants in any part of the territory that is not an official border crossing," said Denis Zvizdic, the head of Bosnia's Council of Ministers. He added that authorities will treat migrants humanely, but also want to preserve security and respect of the country's laws.

Authorities in northwestern Velika Kladusa, dismantled an improvised migrant tent settlement on Thursday and moved dozens of people to another location.

Migrants have been streaming to northwestern Bosnia where they try to cross to neighboring European Union member state, Croatia, before moving on toward Western Europe.

There are fears the migrant influx could put strain on Bosnia's economy which remains weak more than two decades after the 1992-95 war.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Markle's father will not attend her wedding

    The Latest: Markle's father will not attend her wedding

    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:59:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:11:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.More >>
    Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.More >>

  • Meghan Markle says father won't attend wedding due to health

    Meghan Markle says father won't attend wedding due to health

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:11:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 07:59:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:10:40 GMT
    In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

    More >>

    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly