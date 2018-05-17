Owner of $85M apartment offers trip to space with purchase - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Owner of $85M apartment offers trip to space with purchase

NEW YORK (AP) - The owner for a New York City condominium is offering a trip to outer space included with the purchase of an $85 million dollar apartment.

The condo is a 15,000 square-foot duplex located on the entirety of the 45th floor of the Atelier building on west 42nd street in Manhattan. WNBC-TV reports the steep price tag for the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom apartment comes with a number of amenities, including two seats on a trip to outer space.

Amenities included with the $85 million home also include two Rolls Royce Phantom luxury cars, a Lamborghini, courtside seats for Brooklyn Nets games, a mansion in the Hamptons for the summer, a live-in butler and a private chef.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Miss America taps women for leadership spots

    APNewsBreak: Miss America taps women for leadership spots

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:09:40 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:23:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss America competition on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Miss America Organization announced it has installed wome...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss America competition on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Miss America Organization announced it has installed wome...
    The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.More >>

  • Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:39:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:22:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playst...
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>
    A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.More >>

  • The Latest: Markle's father will not attend her wedding

    The Latest: Markle's father will not attend her wedding

    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:59:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:20:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...
    Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.More >>
    Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly