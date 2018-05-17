Tractor-trailer overturns in Colonial Heights - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor-trailer overturns in Colonial Heights

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The roundabout on Temple Avenue is blocked. (Source: Brett Draper) The roundabout on Temple Avenue is blocked. (Source: Brett Draper)
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

A tractor-trailer overturned in Colonial Heights.

The roundabout on Temple Avenue near I-95 is blocked by the overturned truck.

