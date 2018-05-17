In Denmark, Airbnb to report hosts' rent to tax authorities - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In Denmark, Airbnb to report hosts' rent to tax authorities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Denmark says online room-rental platform Airbnb will start to automatically report its users' deals to taxation authorities, the first country to do so.

Taxation minister Carsten Lauritzen says Airbnb "has committed to report data so their hosts pay taxes." He says Airbnb will inform Danish taxation authorities of the number of renting days and its users' total income.

The deal announced Thursday closes a loophole in which hosts had to report to tax authorities on a voluntary basis.

Patrick Robinson, director of Airbnb's Public Policy in Europe, said it "will allow that to be fairly and clearly regulated."

Danish political parties on Tuesday agreed to limit room-rental services to a maximum of 70 days a year per property.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:30:19 GMT
    (Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.(Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>

  • Wedding practice: Rehearsal of royal nuptials due in Windsor

    Wedding practice: Rehearsal of royal nuptials due in Windsor

    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:19:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:29:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince...
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>
    Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.More >>

  • Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 07:59:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:19:34 GMT
    In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

    More >>

    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly