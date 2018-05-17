US warns of sanctions risk to Germany-Russia gas pipeline - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US warns of sanctions risk to Germany-Russia gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) - American officials say a pipeline project between Russia and Germany risks triggering U.S. sanctions because of security concerns.

Senior State Department diplomat Sandra Oudkirk says the United States opposes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because it could increase Russia's "malign influence" in Europe.

Oudkirk, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary, said Thursday the pipeline would divert gas away from Ukraine, which depends on transit fees, and could become a pathway for Russia to install surveillance equipment in the Baltic Sea.

She told reporters in Berlin that while the U.S. is "exerting as much persuasive power as we can" to stop the project, Congress has given the administration authority to impose sanctions in connection with pipeline projects.

Oudkirk said "any pipeline project ... is in an elevated position of sanctions risk."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:19:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:59:50 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>

  • Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 07:59:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:59:46 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Director Christopher Nolan poses for photographers during a photo call for Rendezvous with Christopher Nolan at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Director Christopher Nolan poses for photographers during a photo call for Rendezvous with Christopher Nolan at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018.
    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.More >>
    Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.More >>

  • Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:50:51 GMT
    (Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.(Foto por Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). La actriz Laura Harrier, el actor Topher Grace y el director Spike Lee posan al llegar al estreno de la película "BlacKkKlansman" en el Festival de Cine de Cannes, el lunes 14 de mayo del 2018 en Cannes, Francia.
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>
    For even a filmmaker like Spike Lee who has seldom pulled punches when it comes to straight taking, "BlacKkKlansman" is a haymaker.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly