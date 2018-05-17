Tickle Me, Fleury: Vegas goalie tickles Jets player's ear - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tickle Me, Fleury: Vegas goalie tickles Jets player's ear

(AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Marc-Andre Fleury gave Blake Wheeler quite an earful.

During a scrum behind Vegas' net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights' 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night, Fleury reached over with his left hand and tickled the left ear of the Jets' unsuspecting Blake Wheeler .

"I did that?" said a playful Fleury, who also made 33 saves in the win. "There's cameras everywhere."

There sure are - and video of the ear tickle quickly became a big hit on social media.

"I was just sitting there and people, they were fighting," Fleury said, "and (I was) trying to have a little smile by myself. That was it."

Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed by the, well, "eary" feeling.

The Jets forward, who was draped over the back of the net, didn't even turn to look behind him to see who was responsible for the tickle as he continued yapping at Vegas players while getting himself back onto his skates.

The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.

Oh, and Wheeler might want to keep his ears clear of Fleury's frolicking fingers.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

