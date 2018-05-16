Body of missing boater found

David Polson's body was found a day after his boat flipped and he went missing. (Source: WVEC)

The search for a missing boater takes a tragic turn after family members confirm his body was found on the Gloucester side of the York River Wednesday afternoon.

David Polson, 68, went missing after his boat flipped along the river Tuesday afternoon. Polson's brother was also on the boat with him - and the only one wearing a life jacket.

He was rescued by another boat and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, but David didn't resurface.

David's niece says her father and uncle would come to the river every year from South Carolina to fish - something he loved doing.

"Just remember David as someone who liked to fish and would want you to be happy, not sad, because I'm sure if he's gone on he's fishing and that's where he wanted to be," said Sandra Church.

The Coast Guard and several agencies searched through the night for Polson, but the search was suspended Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard released a statement, saying: "People join the Coast Guard to help save lives. But nothing can ever adequately prepare us for the days when we are not able to bring a loved one back home to their family, or to imagine the pain of their loss."

