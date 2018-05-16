Suspect charged after pursuit on Midlothian Turnpike

The driver was caught and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. (Source: RNN)

A high speed chase through Richmond’s southside ends when officers chased down a wanted suspect.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Richmond officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle with two people inside, on Midlothian Turnpike near Chippenham Parkway.

RPD says the car sped off down Midlothian Turnpike, heading towards the city.

With police chasing, the vehicle hit a dead-end near the Circle Plaza Shopping Center on Hull Street. Police say the driver and the passenger jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran away in opposite directions.

RPD says officers chased them down and, without force, brought them in to custody.

Police now say the passenger is not being charged, but the driver is wanted on a capias out of Richmond. He has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and driving on a suspended license.

