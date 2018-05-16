AP Source: Bucks agree to hire Mike Budenholzer as coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP Source: Bucks agree to hire Mike Budenholzer as coach

By GENARO C. ARMAS
AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the search tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Bucks have reached agreement with Mike Budenholzer to become the team's next coach.

The 2015 NBA Coach of the Year will replace Joe Prunty, the former assistant who went 21-16 in the regular season after replacing the fired Jason Kidd in late January.

The person confirmed the agreement with the former Atlanta Hawks coach on Wednesday. The person requested anonymity because the team has not made an official announcement.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Bucks lost to the Celtics in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

