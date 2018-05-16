Richmond business owner inspired by Drake's 'God's Plan'

Ajay Brewer says we was inspired by Drake's song to make his own video of acts of kindness. (Source: 7th Level Agency)

Drake’s music video “God's Plan” has inspired a lot of people - including Ajay Brewer, the owner of Richmond’s Brewer's Cafe.

"I don’t think there's been a more impactful musician on my life than that kid,” said Brewer.

Brewer watched as Drake gave away almost $1 million to people in need in Miami. So inspired by his favorite artist, he decided to make his own video and do something similar in the community.

"As soon as I saw it, I wanted to reenact it, because I knew the power behind showing it off," said Brewer. "How many of those people are inspired to do something great because of that and to give more because of that.”

He gave away just under $400 worth of free lunches in his video.

"Simple gestures bro, people were amazed that I was doing that. I was really happy that I had the opportunity to do it. Man, I just want people to do the same,” said Brewer.

Brewer says he is blessed and wants to pass it on, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

"I want it to one day be by default that we just wake up and wanna do something nice for somebody, because it makes them feel better,” said Brewer.

Now, most people don’t have $1 million just sitting around like Drake, but the challenge isn’t about money. It’s about doing whatever you can to make somebody else’s day just a little bit better.

"That feeling of giving back. Man, there’s nothing better feeling than that,“ said Brewer. "There's no better way to control the narrative than to take what you’ve learned or earned and give it back to the next man.”

Now, Brewer is challenging you to do your part.

"Take an inspiration that you have and give it back to the neighborhood that you reside in,” said Brewer.

This restaurant is really dedicated to giving back to the community. Brewer also plans to give $1000 to both Blackwell Elementary and Franklin Military Academy.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12