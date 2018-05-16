Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marco Andretti led four Honda drivers atop the speed chart on the second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500.
Andretti turned a lap at 227.053 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday in a strong showing for the American driver. Mario Andretti is the only member of the famed family to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and Marco Andretti has been desperately trying to add a victory to go alongside his grandfather's.
Scott Dixon was second fastest at 226.329 and followed by defending race winner Takuma Sato. Robert Wickens was the next Honda on the board.
Charlie Kimball was fifth in a Chevrolet, and four more Chevy drivers followed him. Oriol Servia in a Honda rounded out the top 10.
Danica Patrick was 14th on the speed chart.
