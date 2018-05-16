Lightning strikes home, woman rescued from watery crash after Wednesday storms

Linda Shelton was rescued by a good Samaritan after her vehicle hydroplaned on water in the road. (Source: NBC12)

Five people are safe, but their home suffered significant damage after a lighting strike on Wednesday.

It happened at a home in the 13300 block of Walke Point Way. The strike hit the front door, starting a fire that damaged the attic.

"The homeowner was home and he said he saw the arc from when the lightning hit and he came out and saw the fire and smoke," said Battalion Chief Vincent Urquhart.

Five people were inside, including children. All were able to get out safely.

While fire crews were getting this under control, a woman was trapped in high water due to the stormy weather.

"I'm so glad I didn't hit that brick wall," said Linda Shelton.

It happened in Woodlake Wednesday evening. Shelton had to be rescued out of her car by a good Samaritan after he saw her in a ditch.

"I was only doing 25 and I pulled on the brakes and made the turn, and I didn't see how deep [the water] was and my car just started sliding," said Shelton. "I had no control over the steering wheel."

A tow truck arrived to haul off her water-damaged car, as VDOT worked to clear up all of the ponding on the roadway.

"It's ridiculous to have a lake in front of your residence," said Shelton.

Two scary moments at the height of the thunderstorm. The lightning strike offering a critical reminder:

"It's nature. It's natural. It's not a whole lot you can do," said Urquhart. "Make sure you have your smoke detector and all working, so if it does happen, ignites a house fire, you'll be notified."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12