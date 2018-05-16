5 people displaced after lightning strike sets fire to home

Five people are safe, but their home suffered significant damage after a lighting strike on Wednesday.

It happened at a home in the 13300 block of Walke Point Way. The strike started a fire that damaged the attic.

Chesterfield Fire crews responded to the home and have the fire under control, but the family will not be able to stay there tonight.

